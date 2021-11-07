Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI opened at $111.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

