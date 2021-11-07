Needham & Company LLC Trims Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Target Price to $45.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,085.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

