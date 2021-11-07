Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Crane by 61.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,546 shares of company stock valued at $762,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $106.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

