Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 188.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 411.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

