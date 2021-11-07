Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.15 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

