Bancorp 34, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

