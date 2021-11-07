Bancorp 34, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.