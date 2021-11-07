Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 22nd

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

RTLR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

