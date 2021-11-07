Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RM. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Regional Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

