Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

GDOT stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

