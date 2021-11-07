Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $133.29 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

