$0.32 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.