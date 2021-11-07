Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,543 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NCR worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

