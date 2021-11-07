Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NCR worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 91.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

