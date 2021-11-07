Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,570 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Cognex worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX opened at $78.96 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

