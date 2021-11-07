Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.55 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Abiomed worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

ABMD stock opened at $361.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.17 and a 200-day moving average of $325.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,192 shares of company stock worth $3,904,451 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.