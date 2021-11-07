Royal Bank of Canada Sells 64,542 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

