Morgan Stanley Purchases 96,914 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $194.72 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.57.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

