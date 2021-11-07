Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,739,348 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $59,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 148,732 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

