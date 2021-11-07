5,869 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

