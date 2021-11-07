Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,890,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

