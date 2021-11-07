Amundi Invests $1.87 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

