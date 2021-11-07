Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of Smith Micro Software worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 143.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 114,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

