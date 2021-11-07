Amundi Acquires Shares of 41,553 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

