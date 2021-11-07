Amundi Makes New Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 94,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CIB stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

