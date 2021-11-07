381,474 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 381,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

