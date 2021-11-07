Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

