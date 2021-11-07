Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

LSPD opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

