Raymond James Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $320.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM stock opened at $287.43 on Thursday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,185.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.