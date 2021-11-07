Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $55.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.