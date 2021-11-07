Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viasat stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 240.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Viasat worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

