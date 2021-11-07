PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,290.85 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.