DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DD. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

