Barrington Research Trims Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price to $75.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

