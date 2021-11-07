Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. Identiv has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $545.80 million, a P/E ratio of 615.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.