Wells Fargo & Company Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE SWCH opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

