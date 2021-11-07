Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 1,079 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.03 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 101.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

