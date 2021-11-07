Federated Hermes Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

