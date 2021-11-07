Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

