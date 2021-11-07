Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 904,625 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KC. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

