Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Coverage Initiated at Univest Sec

Equities research analysts at Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec’s target price suggests a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.