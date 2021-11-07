Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Coverage Initiated at Univest Sec

Equities research analysts at Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec’s target price suggests a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
