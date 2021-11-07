Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $67.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.