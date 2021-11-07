Needham & Company LLC Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $15.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

ATEC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $135,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

