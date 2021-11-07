First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.33. 10,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 23,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.