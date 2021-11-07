Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) PT at $19.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

DFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753 in the last 90 days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,674,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,058,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

