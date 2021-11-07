Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

