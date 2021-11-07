SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $25.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

SLQT opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 857.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

