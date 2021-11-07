SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $25.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
SLQT opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 857.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
