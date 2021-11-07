Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 292,000 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

