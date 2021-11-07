Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

