124,000 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.43% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

