Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 36,000 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Tivity Health worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 121.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTY opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.